Streamit Coin (STREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.22 Million

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 91.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 391.4% against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $123,163.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00019987 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00119676 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,110,767 coins and its circulating supply is 7,131,498 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/# . Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

