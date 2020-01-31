StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. StrongHands Masternode has a total market capitalization of $99,762.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020710 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119655 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

