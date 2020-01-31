Strs Ohio Acquires 40,549 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

