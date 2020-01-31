Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.42.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

