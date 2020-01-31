Strs Ohio Sells 1,801 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of SKT opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

