Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 126.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.