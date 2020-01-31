SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SUEZ/ADR stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.26.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

