Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,419 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 3,570,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

