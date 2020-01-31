Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,255. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

