Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of -264.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

