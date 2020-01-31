Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,407,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. 11,322,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

