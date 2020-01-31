Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,530,000 after buying an additional 248,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $97.11. 145,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

