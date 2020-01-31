Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. 1,033,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,513. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.