Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $791,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 199.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 42,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,571. The company has a market cap of $268.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

