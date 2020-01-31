Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Summit Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 310.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 821.4%.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.54. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

