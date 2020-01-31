SunCoke Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.
Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.