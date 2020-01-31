SunCoke Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

