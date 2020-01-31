SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $9.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,279,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after buying an additional 967,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $4,125,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

