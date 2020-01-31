SunTrust Banks Comments on SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($13.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($13.61). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $66.81 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,659,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

