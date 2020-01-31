SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of .

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

JAZZ traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. 381,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

