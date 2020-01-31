SunTrust Banks Weighs in on WEX Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.38.

Shares of WEX opened at $224.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 1 year low of $159.68 and a 1 year high of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

