SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.61. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,399 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of SuperCom worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

