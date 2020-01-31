Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives $3.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 48.56% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 794.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.