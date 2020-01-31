Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, 76,090 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 19,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

