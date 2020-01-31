Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 193.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

