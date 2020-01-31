SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.34 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.57 or 0.05817598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034271 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.