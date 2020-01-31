Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $27.72. Symantec shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 4,865,957 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.
About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)
Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.
