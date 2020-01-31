Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $27.72. Symantec shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 4,865,957 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 43,326,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,808,000 after buying an additional 5,325,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,925,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after buying an additional 7,916,402 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,529,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,917,000 after buying an additional 2,498,141 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,176,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,357,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,764,000 after buying an additional 141,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

