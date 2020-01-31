SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,639 shares of company stock worth $6,027,363. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SYNNEX by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,516 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.09. 403,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.