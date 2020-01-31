Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.17 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

