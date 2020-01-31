Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

