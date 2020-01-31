T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

