T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 113,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,257. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.