TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $49.79

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.67, but opened at $49.79. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 4,287,552 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,710 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.