Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,943 shares traded.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

