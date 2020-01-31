Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

