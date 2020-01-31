Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Target by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 957,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,394,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 541,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

