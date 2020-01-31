Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 863,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

