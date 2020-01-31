TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

TCF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 929,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

