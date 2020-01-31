TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

