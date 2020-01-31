Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TED has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Panmure Gordon restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ted Baker to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker stock traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.40 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 243,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.91. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $110.62 million and a P/E ratio of 88.62.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.