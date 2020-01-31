Teilinger Capital Ltd. Invests $23.54 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,537,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 21.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

