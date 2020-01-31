Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.51, approximately 1,017,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,410,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $495.04 million, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

