TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.89

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 188688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

