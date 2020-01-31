Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.15 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

