TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.56

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $8.50. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 24,161 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

