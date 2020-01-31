Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) Stock Price Down 24%

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) was down 24% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 1,495,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Tempus Resources Company Profile (ASX:TMR)

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing copper and other mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 90% interest in the Montejinni Copper Project that comprise a granted exploration license covering an area of approximately 765.1 square kilometers located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

