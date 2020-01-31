Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

