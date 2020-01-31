Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.83 EPS

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $25.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $752.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $769.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $565.10 and a twelve month high of $915.66.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $647.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 2,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,109 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.