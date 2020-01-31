Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.97 billion.Textron also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 2,311,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,435. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.