The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

NYSE KO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 6,113,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.