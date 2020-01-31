The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

